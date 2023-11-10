Telangana IT Min KTR escapes fall from campaign vehicle in Armoor

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) narrowly escaped injuries when he accidentally fell from his election campaign vehicle in the Armoor town of Nizamabad district on Thursday, 9 November. Personal guards and police rushed to help the minister. KTR’s sister and Nizamabad MLC K Kavita confirmed that he was safe and will continue his campaign.

Visuals of the incident show KTR, who is also the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), standing atop a moving campaign vehicle along with MLA A Jeevan Reddy, who was heading to file his nomination from the Armoor Assembly constituency. While moving through the streets the driver appeared to apply brakes, causing the metal railing in front of the leaders to come loose, following which KTR fell to the windscreen. Jeevan Reddy and Suresh Reddy fell forward too, and others fell off the vehicle.