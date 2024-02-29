Telangana issues notification for recruitment of 11,062 teachers

The Telangana Government on Thursday issued a Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for filling up 11,062 teaching posts.

Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, released the notification for the Mega DSC in the presence of Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and officials.

The government had earlier cancelled the notification issued by the erstwhile BRS government on September 6, 2023 for the recruitment of 5,089 teachers.

The Congress government increased the number of posts to 11,062 and issued a fresh notification.

The 11,062 posts include those of 2,629 school assistants, 727 language pandits, 182 physical education teachers, 6,508 secondary grade teachers, 220 school assistants (special education) and 796 secondary grade teachers (special education) in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in government and local body schools.

The government also clarified that the candidates who applied for jobs after the September 6, 2023 notification need not apply afresh and new candidates have to apply online from March 4 to April 2.

The online Computer-Based Recruitment Tests (CBRT) will be conducted at Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Sangareddy.

The examination dates will be announced later.

The Mega DSC notification is part of the Congress government’s efforts to fulfil its promise of filling 2 lakh posts in government departments by 2024 end.