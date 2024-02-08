Telangana: India Today survey predicts Congress will win 10 out 17 Lok Sabha seats

India Today’s ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey has predicted that the Congress party which formed the government in Telangana recently, would win 10 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats. Both the BJP and BRS are expected to win three seats each. The AIMIM is expected to retain the Hyderabad seat. In 2019, the BRS had won nine seats, while the BJP won four seats. The Congress had won three seats. AIMIM won one seat.
The Congress party defeated K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS party in the Assembly elections held in November 2023. Out of the 119 seats, the Congress party won 64 seats on its own to form the government.
Going by the survey, the Congress continues to make an impressive performance in the Parliamentary elections as well.
Times Now’s survey also made a similar prediction. According to its survey, Congress is likely to win 9 seats, whereas the BJP might win five seats. The BRS is expected to win just two seats. And the AIMIM will retain its Hyderabad seat, as per the survey.
India Today’s survey has also predicted a comeback of N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections. As per the survey, out of the 25 seats, the TDP is winning 17 and the YSRCP is retaining the remaining 8 seats. In 2019, Jagan’s party made a clean sweep by winning all the 25 seats.
In 2014, Chandrababu Naidu formed the government in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the BJP and JSP. However, in 2018, just a year before the Assembly elections, he walked out of the BJP alliance accusing the BJP-led union government of not providing Special Category Status to the state under the AP Reorganization Act.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in April or May. The elections will be held for the 543 seats. In 2019, the BJP won a huge mandate of 303 seats to form the government in the Union.