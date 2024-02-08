Telangana: India Today survey predicts Congress will win 10 out 17 Lok Sabha seats

India Today’s ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey has predicted that the Congress party which formed the government in Telangana recently, would win 10 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats. Both the BJP and BRS are expected to win three seats each. The AIMIM is expected to retain the Hyderabad seat. In 2019, the BRS had won nine seats, while the BJP won four seats. The Congress had won three seats. AIMIM won one seat.

The Congress party defeated K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS party in the Assembly elections held in November 2023. Out of the 119 seats, the Congress party won 64 seats on its own to form the government.

Going by the survey, the Congress continues to make an impressive performance in the Parliamentary elections as well.

Times Now’s survey also made a similar prediction. According to its survey, Congress is likely to win 9 seats, whereas the BJP might win five seats. The BRS is expected to win just two seats. And the AIMIM will retain its Hyderabad seat, as per the survey.