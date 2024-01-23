Telangana: Hyderabad metro finalises new route map for phase-2

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) has finalised a new route map for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro, scrapping the routes proposed by the previous government. The Managing Director of HMRL, NVS Reddy on Monday, January 22, announced the completion of proposals for the construction of new Metro rail lines covering a total stretch of 70 km in the second phase. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these new metro corridors are currently under preparation and are expected to be ready in approximately three months.

The decision to drop the routes proposed by the previous government was made following an order from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, citing their lack of utility for the majority of sections. Among the dropped routes is the Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport, a 31-km-long line with an estimated cost of Rs 6,250 crore, for which the foundation stone was laid last year.