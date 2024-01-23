Telangana: Hyderabad metro finalises new route map for phase-2

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) has finalised a new route map for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro, scrapping the routes proposed by the previous government. The Managing Director of HMRL, NVS Reddy on Monday, January 22, announced the completion of proposals for the construction of new Metro rail lines covering a total stretch of 70 km in the second phase. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these new metro corridors are currently under preparation and are expected to be ready in approximately three months.
The decision to drop the routes proposed by the previous government was made following an order from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, citing their lack of utility for the majority of sections. Among the dropped routes is the Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport, a 31-km-long line with an estimated cost of Rs 6,250 crore, for which the foundation stone was laid last year.
The new proposed routes aim to ensure airport connectivity in response to increased traffic congestion and to meet the future demand for public transportation. These routes will connect the airport from various corners of the city, providing metro rail services to a majority of commuters in Hyderabad. The primary objective of the redesigned metro rail connectivity is to offer public transportation to a larger population at a lower cost compared to the earlier proposed metro rail network by the previous government, which would have incurred substantial expenditure for a limited number of people.
At present, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited operates on a 69 km stretch in three corridors between Miyapur and LB Nagar, JBS station to MGBS, and Nagole to Rayadurg. In the second phase, the metro rail network will be extended from Secunderabad JBS to MGBS. Additionally, four new corridors will be constructed, including extensions under Corridor 2, Corridor 4 connecting Nagole to LB Nagar and Shamshabad Airport, Corridor 5 from Rayadurg to Biodiversity Junction, and Corridor 6 from Miyapur to Patancheru via BHEL, along with Corridor 7 from LB Nagar to Vanasthalipuram and Hayat Nagar.