Telangana: Hindu mob attacks Catholic school, forces principal to chant Jai Shri Ram

A mob in saffron attire, chanting Jai Shri Ram, trespassed into Mother Teresa High School, a catholic institution in Kannepally village, Mancherial district in Telangana on Tuesday, April 16, and vandalised properties. The angry mob assaulted the school principal Jaimon Joseph, forcibly applied vermillion - a Hindu religious symbol on his forehead and forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

The Hindutva group took offence, allegedly, after the school administration refused to allow three Hindu students, who came in saffron attire as they were observing Hanuman Deeksha, to attend classes. Hanuman Deeksha is a religious observance that usually lasts 41 days before visiting a temple. The school principal was also forced to apologise to appease the angry crowd. He was coerced into wearing a saffron scarf while addressing the mob.

Visuals of the attack which were widely circulated on social media show the saffron-clad men storming into the school premises and breaking the windows with stones and destroying flower pots.