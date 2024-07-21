Telangana: Heavy inflow in Medigadda rekindles controversy between BRS and Congress

The recent heavy rains in Telangana have caused significant inflows into the Medigadda barrage, reigniting political tensions between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress parties. The barrage is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on the Godavari river and has been synonymous with controversy even when it was being conceptualised under the previous BRS government.

As of 12 pm on July 20, water levels in the Medigadda barrage stood at over 93 metres, with inflows and outflows at 373,500 cusecs. All 85 gates of the barrage had been opened last month following advice from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) after the piers of Block 7 of the barrage sank in October 2023 and repairs had to be carried out. Upstream, the Annaram barrage was also receiving significant inflows, with 12,500 cusecs of water entering the barrage due to the heavy rains.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) claimed that the Congress government's criticism of the Kaleshwaram project had been proven wrong since the barrage was withstanding the heavy inflows. "Congress must now bow its head in shame after spreading false propaganda that Medigadda was washed away and 1 lakh crore was wasted in Kaleshwaram. They spread false information about a minor issue. Repairs were completed within a few days. Medigadda's ability to withstand the current flood water demonstrates the greatness of the Kaleshwaram project. We will visit Medigadda soon and explain the facts to the public," KTR said.

The ruling Congress party had criticised the BRS and Minister for Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused KTR of misleading the public about the project's success despite structural issues at the Medigadda barrage. He said that 73 tmcft of water had been wasted into the sea in just 6 days because the government was unable to store the incoming flood water from the upstream areas due to the damages.

Reddy also criticised BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allegedly ignoring expert advice and using the project for political gain. He said that the state spends Rs 10,000 crore annually on electricity for the project's pumps and an additional Rs 10,000 crore on interest for loans. Reddy argued that unlike dams, barrages are not meant for storage, accusing KCR of storing water for political purposes.

Uttam Kumar Reddy had attended a meeting with NDSA Chairman Anil Jain to discuss the ongoing repairs at the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages, with further discussions scheduled for Monday, July 22.