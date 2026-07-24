Telangana HC slams HYDRAA for violating orders, directs army to protect disputed property

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The Telangana High Court on Thursday, July 23, directed the Indian Army to secure a disputed 40-acre land parcel in Malkajgiri district after observing that it had lost confidence in the state government and its agencies to ensure compliance with judicial orders.

The direction came while hearing contempt petitions filed by Hyderabad-based Shanta Sriram Constructions, which accused the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) of repeatedly entering the property and causing damage despite court orders restraining interference. The petitions were filed in May and earlier this month, arising from a long-pending ownership dispute dating back to 2016.

Justice Anil Kumar instructed the Registrar General of the High Court to coordinate with the senior-most Brigadier of the Army’s Bison Division for the deployment of 10 personnel to guard the property. The court also asked senior police officials to remain present at the next hearing.

During the proceedings, the court sharply criticised HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, holding that repeated violations of judicial directions amounted to interference with the administration of justice. It warned of coercive action if further breaches occurred.

The Advocate General and the Additional Advocate General, appearing for HYDRAA, denied the allegations and sought time to place the state’s version on record. However, after the petitioner produced photographs allegedly showing HYDRAA vehicles entering the site, the court expressed serious concern over compliance with its earlier orders. The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 24.

The dispute centres on the ownership of a 40-acre parcel in Malkajgiri district. Shanta Sriram Constructions claims title through a purchase made in 1955, supported by revenue records and subsequent mutations.

The Telangana government, however, maintains that the land is classified as B2 land under the Secunderabad Cantonment and forms part of government property. According to HYDRAA’s counsel, the classification is supported by the 1937 General Land Register, and revenue entries alone do not establish ownership.