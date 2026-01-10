Telangana HC slams govt for hiking ticket prices of Prabhas starrer ‘The Raja Saab’

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
The Telangana High Court on Friday, January 9, suspended a government memo issued by the state home department’s special chief secretary hiking ticket prices for the Telugu movie ‘The Raja Saab.’ The movie that released on January 10 stars actors Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan.
Hearing the matter, Justice NV Shravan Kumar criticised the state government and pulled up statements made by Telangana ministers on multiple occasions avowing to not hike ticket prices.
"The cinematography minister (referring to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy) had himself announced in public that movie ticket rates would not be hiked, and that he had also clearly instructed the authorities. Yet, the officers do not pay heed to ministers or follow court orders," remarked Justice NV Shravan Kumar while hearing a motion challenging the decision to hike ‘Raja Saab' ticket rates.
In December 2025, the Telangana High Court had suspended a government order issued to hike ticket fares for Tollywood film ‘Akhanda 2', starring N Balakrishna. The court had also issued contempt proceedings against the Special CS which were subsequently stayed by a division bench of the court.
“Instead of issuing orders for every new movie, the state government should revisit its own government order regulating movie ticket rates. Issuing orders arbitrarily is a wilful violation of the court,” Justice Shravan Kumar added.
Justice Shravan however did not entertain any arguments made by the producers of the film, intermediary BookMyShow or the arguments put forth by theatre owners.