Telangana HC slams govt for hiking ticket prices of Prabhas starrer ‘The Raja Saab’

The Telangana High Court on Friday, January 9, suspended a government memo issued by the state home department’s special chief secretary hiking ticket prices for the Telugu movie ‘The Raja Saab.’ The movie that released on January 10 stars actors Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan.

Hearing the matter, Justice NV Shravan Kumar criticised the state government and pulled up statements made by Telangana ministers on multiple occasions avowing to not hike ticket prices.

"The cinematography minister (referring to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy) had himself announced in public that movie ticket rates would not be hiked, and that he had also clearly instructed the authorities. Yet, the officers do not pay heed to ministers or follow court orders," remarked Justice NV Shravan Kumar while hearing a motion challenging the decision to hike ‘Raja Saab' ticket rates.