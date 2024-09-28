Telangana HC rebukes NIA for not applying ‘justice bar’ equally to all

The Special Court for NIA cases, however, dismissed the petition filed by the accused for default bail, despite the NIA not completing the investigation within the stipulated time. It is in this context that the accused approached the Telangana HC about the delay.

The accused argued that Section 5 of the Limitation Act should be read into Section 21(5) of the NIA Act. Section 5 permits applications and appeals to be admitted after the prescribed period of limitation only if the court is satisfied that sufficient cause is shown.

The NIA argued that Section 21(5) itself provides for condonation of delay and hence any further extension of the time limit would be contrary to the object of a special statute like the NIA Act.

Section 21 deals with the filing of appeals, wherein the second proviso 21(5) states that "no appeal shall be entertained after the expiry of the period of 90 days”. The HC said that the statutory timeline of 90 days must be applied to one and all in equal measure, irrespective of whether the appellant is an accused or an “agency” constituted under Section 3 of the NIA Act".