Telangana HC pulls up govt for demolition of hillock in Jubilee Hills

The Telangana High Court on Thursday, August 28, pulled up the state government over the demolition of hillocks in Hyderabad, asking which department is authorising such activity.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the demolition of a hillock behind Nyay Vihar in Jubilee Hills using explosives. The petition was filed after a Times of India report last year highlighted the issue.

Expressing concern over the destruction, the Chief Justice noted that Hyderabad is known for its unique rock formations. “We want to know who is the competent authority for permitting the blasts,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu .

The court also directed that Patel Engineering, the contractor carrying out the blasting, be made a party to the case. It further sought the assistance of the Mines and Geology Department to evaluate the consequences of razing hillocks not only in Hyderabad but across Telangana. “We want to know who is the competent authority for permitting blasting,” the judges asked.

The Bench observed that the government had not categorically clarified whether blasting was being carried out at night at the Nyay Vihar site.

The state government has been given two weeks to specify which department authorised the blasting of rocks. The matter will be heard again on September 16.