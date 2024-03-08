Telangana HC moved to stop release of Razakar, controversial movie produced by BJP leader

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court to stop the release of Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). The PIL is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 11 and APCR’s case will be represented by APCR Telangana vice president, advocate Afsar Jahan.

APCR said that the decision to file the PIL comes amid “growing concerns regarding the potentially inflammatory and divisive content of the movie, which has raised apprehensions of inciting communal disharmony.” Nadeem Khan, APCR secretary, spearheaded this initiative after a unanimous decision was taken by the organisation's National Executive Committee.

The second trailer of the movie was released last month. The first trailer was released in September last year in the run-up to the Telangana Assembly elections. The BJP is accused of trying to communalise Telangana’s complicated history by often comparing the present-day All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to Nizams and Razakars, and framing the Telangana armed struggle as primarily a communal conflict.

