Telangana HC imposes fine of Rs 50,000 on HYDRAA Commissioner for violating court order

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The Telangana High Court on Friday, June 12, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath for failing to follow court directions in a land dispute case. The court noted that Ranganath did not submit counter-affidavits about the case despite being given multiple opportunities.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the order after HYDRAA failed to file its counter-affidavit within the deadline set by the court. The dispute concerns a two-acre piece of land in Hyderabad’s Vengalrao Nagar. The court directed that the fine be deposited into the Chief Justice Relief Fund. It stated that any future response from HYDRAA would be accepted only after the payment is made.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on June 15.