Telangana HC gives state one week to submit records on Owaisi campus in Salkam Cheruvu

The Telangana High Court on Friday, July 3, gave authorities a week’s time to submit records related to alleged illegal constructions in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zone of Salkam Cheruvu in Bandlaguda Khalsa, Hyderabad. Criticising the state for repeated non-compliance, the court warned that it would pass appropriate orders if the authorities failed to submit the documents within the stipulated time.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar heard the public interest litigation filed by advocate Vijay Gopal, who alleged that authorities, particularly the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), had failed to act against encroachments and illegal constructions in and around the lake. According to the petitioner, nearly half of Salkam Cheruvu has been covered by unauthorised constructions, including buildings belonging to the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Institutions and the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust.

The School Education Department informed the court that it had not granted permission to the Barrister Fatima Owaisi Educational Institutions to teach classes 1 to 10 from the disputed premises for the 2026-27 academic year. The Department also stated that the premises were currently being used to accommodate students from other educational institutions.

Counsel representing the Department submitted that approvals relating to Intermediate, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses fall within the jurisdiction of the Higher Education and Technical Education departments.

The court noted that despite repeated opportunities and earlier directions issued in April, no comprehensive reports had been filed by the authorities to establish whether the structures allegedly falling within the FTL limits had obtained the necessary statutory approvals. It also observed that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had failed to clarify whether any municipal permissions had been granted for the constructions.

Justice Shravan Kumar took note of the fact that the educational institution had not produced any document establishing its authority to operate from the site. The court also questioned why no vakalat had been filed on behalf of the institution despite counsel appearing during earlier hearings. When counsel for the trust stated that they would cooperate with the survey, the judge remarked, "Are you playing fraud with the court?"

The petitioner argued that the Irrigation Department was attempting to reopen the issue of determining the lake's FTL despite a preliminary notification having already been issued in December 2016 following a joint survey conducted by the Revenue and Irrigation departments. Citing FTL maps prepared after a 2013 survey and revenue records from 1984-85, the petitioner contended that the extent of the lake and the government land records had already been clearly established.

In response, the Irrigation Department informed the court that a joint inspection had been conducted on May 15 to identify the pond level and buffer zone based on existing ground conditions, ring bund alignment, and water spread area. It said a superimposed map and detailed report had been sought from the Revenue Department before finalising its findings. The Irrigation Department also said that a joint survey had been conducted and a cadastral map was awaited to prepare a comprehensive report.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) informed the court that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Lake Protection Committee and that information from various departments was still awaited. GHMC sought additional time, stating that Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Census-related work had delayed the process of finalising the lake notification and identifying the FTL and buffer zone.

The court found the explanations unsatisfactory, observing that nearly three months had passed since its earlier orders without any meaningful progress. None of the departments had filed the reports directed by the court and HYDRAA had failed to respond to allegations of inaction on complaints regarding the encroachments.

On April 30, the court had directed the School Education Department to inform parents and students that studies being conducted in the allegedly illegal buildings would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition. It had also ordered the principal secretaries of the Revenue, Irrigation, Municipal Administration, and School Education departments to conduct a detailed inquiry into the role of officials who allegedly failed to act against the constructions since 2015.

Granting what it described as a final opportunity, the High Court directed all departments concerned to place on record permissions, municipal approvals, inquiry reports, and all other relevant documents within one week. The matter has been adjourned to July 9, with the court making it clear that no further delay would be tolerated.