Telangana HC declines plea by KCR to quash PC Ghose commission report

The Telangana High Court on Friday, August 22, declined to grant interim relief to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former irrigation officer T Harish Rao in a petition seeking to quash the report on the Kaleshwaram project submitted by commission led by retired judge Justice PC Ghose.

The report had indicted KCR, Harish Rao and the former Telangana government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief KCR and Harish Rao had filed writ petitions seeking to quash and set aside the report contending that the probe panel headed by Ghose was illegal as it was made against the provisions of the Commission of Inquiry Act.