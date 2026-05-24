Telangana HC advocate killed in suspected targeted SUV attack in Hyderabad

A Telangana High Court advocate was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants who hit him with a speeding SUV in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 23, in what police suspect to be a targeted attack.

The incident occurred in the Masab Tank area in the heart of the city.

According to the police, advocate Khaja Moizuddin was getting into his car near his residence when a speeding Scorpio SUV allegedly rammed him from behind.

The vehicle sped away after the impact, throwing the advocate onto the road and leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The case was initially suspected to be a hit-and-run incident. However, following a complaint lodged by the family and scrutiny of CCTV footage, police are now treating it as a murder case with suspected links to ongoing disputes over Waqf land.

Moizuddin was a senior advocate who had been practising in the High Court and City Civil Court for nearly 35 years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshitha Krishna Murthy told the media that the preliminary investigation pointed towards the possible involvement of persons linked to disputes over Waqf lands in Malakpet and other areas of Hyderabad.

The family of Moizuddin named two persons allegedly connected to legal battles being handled by him relating to alleged encroachments on Waqf land. Police have formed special teams to trace the SUV allegedly used in the crime and identify as well as apprehend the accused.

Moizuddin’s son Farhan, who is also an advocate, told the media that his father had received threats from two individuals allegedly involved in encroachment of Waqf lands.

Farhan claimed that his father had been attacked five times in the past.

He further alleged that one of the two individuals suspected to be involved in the murder had visited his father’s office a few months ago and issued a “last warning” regarding the legal cases being handled by him.

The Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association condemned the killing and demanded that the Director General of Police and the Hyderabad Police Commissioner constitute a special team to trace the culprits at the earliest and ensure that they are apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the murder of Moizuddin.

He demanded the arrest of the “main mastermind and assailants” behind the killing of “this brave advocate”.

“We stand with his son Advocate Farhan and the family,” Owaisi posted on X.

Owaisi also visited Moizuddin’s residence to offer condolences and console the bereaved family members.