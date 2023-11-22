Telangana: Harish Rao says FM Sitharaman admitted BJP punished BRS over borrowings

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Wednesday, November 22, that the BJP has no right to seek votes in Telangana Assembly elections after Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman's admission that the Union government did not permit the state to go in for extra borrowings of 0.5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) as the Telangana government did not fix meters to agriculture motors.

He said the Union Minister's statement has proved beyond doubt that for the BRS government in Telangana, the interests of farmers are more important than anything else. Harish Rao recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on many occasions stated the state lost Rs 25,000 crore as it did not agree to the Union government’s rider that it fix meters to agriculture motors.

The CM had also declared in Assembly that he will die but will not fix meters as farmers will be deprived of free electricity.