Telangana ground report: Grief, caste hostility, and Congress support for accused in Kummera

What happened at Kummera Jatara

On February 18, Mounika, her mother‑in‑law Chandrakala, Ganesh’s sister Kirti, and Maheswari, wife of Ganesh’s brother Ashirwad, went to Kummera Jatara. According to Ganesh’s family, Srinivas Reddy was managing the crowd and allegedly collecting Rs 100 as entry fee.

Kirti said when she questioned why money was being collected when no token was being issued, Srinivas began hurling caste slurs at them and shoved them. The women returned home and told Ganesh what had happened. Feeling humiliated and angry on learning of the incident, Ganesh went to the temple to speak to Srinivas, which led to a scuffle. A group of men came in support of Srinivas, who allegedly dragged Ganesh into a coconut storage room at the steps of the temple and assaulted him.

“Seeing Ganesh being beaten by a gang of men, I pleaded with them to let him go by putting my two‑month‑old child at Srinivas’s feet, hoping that he would cool down on seeing the baby. Another accused, Madhusudhan Reddy, kicked the baby, hurling Madiga caste slurs at me,” Mounika told TNM.

“The baby cried continuously and her breathing became laboured. When I picked her up, I checked if she had any injuries; there were none. My family suggested I should feed her first, so I did that,” she added.

The family alleges there were no police personnel near the jatara when the violence erupted. By the time Nagarkurnool police arrived, the situation had already escalated.

The family alleged that later that night, when they approached the police, no FIR was registered based on their complaint. “The station writer did not help us write the complaint. I had to write it myself with whatever knowledge I have,” Maheswari, the only one in the family who had studied up to the intermediate level, said. Maheswari also belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

“The police should have registered the case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act under my name. I told them that I have my caste certificate to prove it,” she said. “But when Srinivas Reddy came to the police station, the police themselves wrote the complaint and registered an FIR against our family members immediately,” she added.

Three days later, on the morning of February 21, Mounika found that her baby was not breathing and rushed to the government hospital. The baby was declared dead.

What the police said

A police press release on February 22 stated that the family’s initial complaint on the night of February 18 was treated as a non-cognisable offence, and a police diary entry was therefore forwarded to the court for approval. The entry was made under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and not the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The police later claimed that they were not informed at the time that Mounika was Dalit.

The release also said that on the same night, Srinivas Reddy filed a complaint alleging that Ganesh and his family members attacked him with stones. The police claimed that because Srinivas had a visible bleeding head injury, the complaint was treated as a cognisable offence. This meant Ganesh and his family members were immediately booked, while Srinivas Reddy and his supporters weren’t.

On February 21, based on the allegation that their infant died due to the physical attack on their family, a case of suspicious death was filed, the release said. The police also booked Srinivas Reddy and two of his supporters under the SC/ST PoA Act and other BNS sections over the altercation – only after the baby’s death – and arrested them. Meanwhile, a postmortem examination (PME) was conducted and the report was awaited to proceed with further investigation.

On the same day, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Burri Srinivas briefed the media, describing the incident as a “scuffle” that began when Ganesh confronted Srinivas Reddy and escalated when a woman from Ganesh’s family allegedly threw a stone and injured him. He said they initially treated it as a “small issue” and believed that discussing it with the village elders could resolve it.

“It is only after the baby died that the family came back, alleging that she died because she suffered injuries during the altercation on February 18. In the earlier petition, they did not mention that the baby was also injured. We examined the baby’s body at the hospital. There was not even a minor injury,” the DSP said.

He also stated that the police were informed that Mounika is Dalit only after the child’s death.

When asked why the family did not mention the baby allegedly being kicked in the initial complaint, Maheswari said, “We were more worried about whether my mother‑in‑law and Ganesh had suffered any injuries. The baby had a little milk from Mounika and then fell asleep; there were no visible wounds on her.”

In a later press release on February 24, the police said that according to the preliminary PME opinion, no external or internal ante‑mortem injuries were visible on the child’s body and that the final cause of death would be determined only after analysing the histopathology report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) – a more detailed report that would explain the precise cause of death.

Ordeal after the attack

Panicked after the incident at the jatara, the family decided not to return to the village. “We slept outside the government hospital and the bus stand. We were afraid because the sarpanch had threatened us in the police station compound that he would demolish our house,” Maheshwari said.

After the baby’s death on February 21, the family returned to the Nagarkurnool police station. They demanded that the officers register a case of murder (of the baby) and attempt to murder (of Ganesh), not merely “suspicious death.” Maheshwari alleged that the police did not register the case against Srinivas Reddy and the others until activists gathered in their support.

The family sat in protest in Nagarkurnool town for five days until February 25, along with leaders of the Dharma Samaj Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Their protest attracted wide attention in the media and on social media platforms. Several leaders, including BRS working president KT Rama Rao, BJP state president Ramchander Rao, MLC Goreti Venkanna, as well as BC and SC commissions and several anti-caste organisations visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the family.

Meanwhile, District Collector Badavath Santhosh promised Ganesh a job in an outsourced position at the Government Medical College, a double-bedroom house for the family in Nagarkurnool, and presented them with a cheque for Rs 1 lakh.

Manufacturing a narrative?

As more leaders flocked to the family’s protest site in support, the police made a few statements about the victims. DSP Srinivas said that the baby was born prematurely in the 31st week of pregnancy, severely underweight and with respiratory issues. He added that Ganesh had hit Mounika when she was pregnant. And also that Mounika had no proof that she is a Dalit and that they were verifying her caste with the Revenue Department.

These statements show the police’s attempt to disregard the family’s plight, alleged P Shankar from the Dalit Bahujan Front (DBF), an anti-caste organisation.

“The family had to flee the village, fearing for their life. They are being asked to prove their caste instead of being given protection. It must be understood that if the baby was already weak, as per the police, she needed more care and a clean environment to survive,” Shankar said.

He said the baby might have survived if the police had promptly estimated the severity of the situation on the night of the attack and protected the family.