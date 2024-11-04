Telangana greenlights second phase of Hyderabad metro

The Telangana government has given administrative sanction for phase two of the Hyderabad metro rail, which was approved by the cabinet recently. A total of Rs 24,269 crore, which will be shared between the state and Union government, has been earmarked for Part-A of the project. The government is carrying out field visits and cost estimation for Part-B of the project.

Phase II, Part-A will cover five new metro corridors spanning a total of 76.4 km. They include Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA Airport (36.8 km), Raidurg – Kokapet (11.6 km), MGBS – Chandrayangutta Old City Corridor (7.5 km), Miyapur – Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar – Hayat Nagar (7.1 km).

Part B of the project is a 40-km corridor connecting Shamshabad RGIA Airport to Skill University in Fourth City, with ongoing field surveys and cost assessments.

Under the joint venture model, the Telangana government will contribute 30% (Rs 7,313 crore), while the Union government will provide 18% (Rs 4,230 crore). The project will also involve funding from international financial institutions, including the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and New Development Bank (NDB), which together will cover 48% (Rs 11,693 crore) of the project’s cost. The remaining 4% (Rs 1,033 crore) will be sourced from private players under the PPP model.

The first phase of the metro rail, which was reportedly the world’s largest Metro Rail project in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, was implemented at a cost of Rs 22,000 crore. According to reports, at least five lakh people are using the metro for daily commute. Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited, which is overseeing the project, estimates that Phase II will be completed within four years.