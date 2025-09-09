‘Telangana govt under BRS used electoral roll photos for facial recognition’: Activist lodges complaint

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana government under Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) allegedly misused electoral roll photos for facial recognition, Hyderabad-based researcher and activist Srinivas Kodali has complained to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana. He has demanded the deletion of all Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) photos from any agencies other than the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

Srinivas Kodali, a researcher on digitisation advocating for digital privacy rights, cited government documents that show the Telangana government’s Information Technology Department using EPIC photos for facial recognition.

These EPIC photos were used for facial recognition for identity verification on T App Folio, an app for remotely providing government services such as driving license renewal, life certificate for pensioners, etc.

According to Srinivas, it is likely that the state government is in possession of EPIC data due to the Aadhaar-voter ID linkage performed in Telangana in 2015.

Another possibility, he said, is that the EPIC data is from a pilot project of facial recognition for voter verification carried out in 2020. The legality of this pilot was also questioned by digital rights advocates at the time.

In either case, using EPIC photos for facial recognition has no legal basis, Srinivas has argued. He contended that the Representation of People's Act, 1950, and associated rules allow electoral officers to collect and maintain voter rolls “solely for electoral purposes”.

“They do not authorise sharing with state governments or use for facial recognition. Such actions are patently unlawful,” Srinivas said in his complaint to the CEO, arguing that the process violates the Supreme Court’s Puttaswamy judgment on right to privacy.

Srinivas alleges that the government used this data for a range of purposes beyond elections.

Srinivas Kodali has submitted a state government presentation to support his complaint. The document, from the IT Department in February 2023, shows that the government's facial recognition system, called Real-time Digital Authentication of Identity (RTDAI), used electoral roll photos and details for identity verification.

This system was used for pension related services on the T Folio app, allowing pensioners to verify their identity without visiting a government office. T Folio app is owned and managed by Telangana government.