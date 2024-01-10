Telangana govt to proceed legally on Formula E race agreement

Formula E Operations (FEO) said it was left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD for breach of contract. The state government has issued notice to senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar for ‘serious violations’ with regard to the agreement.

The official has been asked to explain why the huge financial expenditure of Rs 46 crores plus the tax amount of Rs 9 crores was paid from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) resources even before the agreement was signed.

According to the memo issued by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari the amount was paid without obtaining the concurrence of the HMDA’s Board of Directors as well as that of the Finance Department of the State Government.

The officer has been asked to give an explanation in seven working days to why suitable further action should not be initiated for the lapses.

Arvind Kumar was then Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development. After the Congress party came to power last month, he was transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Revenue.

The Deputy Chief Minister slammed former minister K. T. Rama Rao for his tweet that the Congress government’s decision will damage brand image. He alleged that the previous government bartered the state’s resources while the new government is trying to undo the damage.

“The state did not get any income from the race. Should we spend Rs.110 crore for them to come here and see,” he asked.

Vikramarka stated that another Rs 20 crores were spent for laying the track. Hyderabad Racing Limited spent Rs 35 crores.

He also mentioned that it was originally a tripartite agreement but AceNext Gen was removed and it was turned into a bipartite agreement.

“For the race, roads were blocked for 7-10 days. The company left after selling the tickets. What has the state got from it,” he asked.