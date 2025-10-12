Telangana

Telangana govt to challenge HC stay on BC quota hike in local body polls

The Telangana High Court granted an interim stay on government orders providing 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies across the state.
A head-and-shoulders, medium-close shot of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, seated at a desk or table, speaking or making a point. He is wearing a light-colored, possibly off-white, collared shirt. He has a dark beard and mustache, dark hair, and is wearing clear-framed rectangular glasses. He is looking slightly off-camera to the right with a serious expression and is extending his right arm forward, pointing with his index finger. A black microphone is visible just in front of him. The background is indoors and includes blurred details of light-colored furniture and a wall. A water bottle is visible on the right side of the desk.
Revanth ReddyFacebook
Written by:
TNM Staff
Published on

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The state unit of the Congress party in Telangana has announced that the Revanth Reddy government will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the interim stay by the High Court on the move to implement 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. 

The state government will either file a Special Leave Petition or seek an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on the matter, the party announced on Sunday, October 12. 

On October 9, the Telangana High Court had granted stay on three Government Orders (GOs) providing 42% reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies across the state.

The Telangana government issued the GOs in September, as two Bills passed by the Assembly on August 31 to enhance BC reservation are still awaiting the President’s assent.

A head-and-shoulders, medium-close shot of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, seated at a desk or table, speaking or making a point. He is wearing a light-colored, possibly off-white, collared shirt. He has a dark beard and mustache, dark hair, and is wearing clear-framed rectangular glasses. He is looking slightly off-camera to the right with a serious expression and is extending his right arm forward, pointing with his index finger. A black microphone is visible just in front of him. The background is indoors and includes blurred details of light-colored furniture and a wall. A water bottle is visible on the right side of the desk.
Include Telangana’s 42% reservation law in Ninth Schedule, demand BC groups

While the High Court questioned the state government for failing to meet the ‘triple test’ laid down by the Supreme Court for implementing OBC reservations in local bodies, the government’s counsel argued that it had complied with the test by appointing a dedicated commission to conduct a detailed empirical inquiry – the Social Education Employment Economic Political Caste (SEEEPC) Survey - into the backwardness of communities. 

The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin pronounced its orders after hearing the arguments for two days. It adjourned further hearing on the case for six weeks.

In Dr K Krishnamurthy vs Union of India (2010), a five-judge Constitution Bench reviewed the issue of reservations in local bodies, and laid down the 'triple test' to ensure the lawful implementation of OBC reservations. The government must do three things to finalise OBC reservations in local bodies: 

1. It must establish a dedicated commission to conduct a detailed empirical inquiry into the backwardness of communities specific to local bodies. The commission would have to gather on-ground data to illustrate why specific communities are disadvantaged due to underrepresentation in local bodies. 

2. It must specify the proportion of reservation to be provided local body-wise, based on the commission’s recommendations. 

3. It must ensure that the total reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs do not exceed 50% of the total seats in local bodies. 

The Supreme Court and High Courts have emphasised on the ‘triple test’ each time a state government has tried to enhance OBC reservation in local bodies. 

The petitioners challenged the validity of the Telangana government’s GO enhancing BC reservation to 42% on the grounds that it violates Supreme Court order in the Indra Sawhney case, which capped the vertical reservations to 50%. 

A head-and-shoulders, medium-close shot of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, seated at a desk or table, speaking or making a point. He is wearing a light-colored, possibly off-white, collared shirt. He has a dark beard and mustache, dark hair, and is wearing clear-framed rectangular glasses. He is looking slightly off-camera to the right with a serious expression and is extending his right arm forward, pointing with his index finger. A black microphone is visible just in front of him. The background is indoors and includes blurred details of light-colored furniture and a wall. A water bottle is visible on the right side of the desk.
‘Was sufficient mind applied?’: Telangana HC stays 42% BC reservation in local bodies

"With the Telangana government increasing reservations to Backward Classes from 25 to 42 per cent, the total reservations (including the reservations of 15 per cent to Scheduled Castes and 10 per cent to Scheduled Tribes), the total reservations reached 67 per cent. This amounts to breaching the 50 per cent cap fixed by the apex court," the counsels for the petitioners said.

With IANS inputs 

Court
Telangana
Politics

Subscriber Picks

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com