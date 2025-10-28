Telangana govt school attender arrested for sexual assault of girl students

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

An attender working at a government school in Telangana’s Karimnagar district, Yakub Pasha (30), was arrested on October 28, for alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault of minor girl students at the school.

A committee comprising the District Women and Child Welfare Officer, the Mandal Education Officer, the Mandal Parishad Development Officer and members of the District Child Welfare Committee conducted an inquiry and found that Yakub had allegedly been sexually harassing girl students. Yakub had allegedly touched them inappropriately, taken photos with the students when they had worn sarees to a school event, threatened to morph them, and posted morphed photos online.

An FIR was registered at the Gangadhara police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on October 27.

Some of the students’ parents have alleged that the headmistress of the school, Kamala, was informed of the harassment by students, but she silenced them, saying the school’s reputation would be affected if the allegations were reported. Parents said the headmistress threatened to issue transfer certificates if they informed parents.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam said that the district Collector had suspended the headmistress, and that if the allegations were proven, she would be booked under the POCSO Act for withholding information from authorities.

The Commissioner said that four girl students whom Yakub had allegedly harassed have been identified so far. Yakub had been working as an office subordinate or attender at the school.

“We were first informed of the complaints on Friday (October 24), and a committee was formed. During the inquiry, the girls were initially reluctant to give information. After counselling at a Sakhi One Stop Centre by a Childline officer and a Child Protection Officer, their statement was recorded, and we received a petition yesterday (October 27), based on which a POCSO case has been registered and Yakub Pasha has been arrested. The offence had been happening for a long time,” Gaush Alam said.

While there were allegations circulating on social media that Yakub had also hidden cameras in the girls’ toilets and filmed students, a Gangadhara police officer told the media that they have not found any supporting evidence for this allegation so far.