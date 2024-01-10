Telangana govt permits hike in ticket rates for Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram

The Telangana government has issued a Government Order allowing theatres to hike the ticket prices of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram movie, releasing for Sankranti, January 12. As per the G.O issued on January 9, single screen theatres were permitted to hike the ticket price by Rs 65, and Rs 100 for multiplexes, essentially Rs 250 for a ticket in a single screen and Rs 410 for a ticket in a multiplex screen.

The government also permitted theatres to screen six shows of the film per day, starting from 4 am. This permission is valid for a week, from January 12-18.

Some theatres in Hyderabad including Nexus Mall (Kukatpally), AMB Cinemas (Gachibowli), Brahmaramba Theatre (Kukatpally), Mallikarjuna Theatre (Kukatpally), Arjun Theatre (Kukatpally), Viswanath Theatre (Kukatpally), Gokul (Erragadda), Sudarshan Theatre (RTC X Roads), Rajadhani Deluxe (Dilsukhnagar), Sriramulu Theatre (Moosapet), Sri Sairam Theatre (Malkajgiri), Sriprema Theatre (Tukkuguda), Prasad Multiplex (Necklace Road) have been accorded permission to screen the benefit show at 1 am on Friday, the day of the movie release.