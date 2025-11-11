Telangana govt inaugurates new GCC set up by US cyber security firm Sonatype

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana Information Technology (IT) and Industries department on Monday, November 10, announced the opening of another Global Capability Centre (GCC) set up by Sonatype, an AI-driven open source cyber security firm in Hyderabad’s HiTech City area.

The center is Sonatype’s largest and fastest-growing research and development hub globally. Speaking to the media, Sonatype’s Chief Product Development Officer Abhishek Chauhan said that they have employed 50 people and intend to house over 200 deep-tech engineers, product leaders, data scientists, and AI experts by next year.

The GCC was inaugurated by Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries, IAS officer Sanjay Kumar, along with IT advisor to Telangana minister Sridhar Babu, Sai Krishna in the presence of Sonatype’s management.