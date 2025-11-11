Telangana govt inaugurates new GCC set up by US cyber security firm Sonatype

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The Telangana Information Technology (IT) and Industries department on Monday, November 10, announced the opening of another Global Capability Centre (GCC) set up by Sonatype, an AI-driven open source cyber security firm in Hyderabad’s HiTech City area.
The center is Sonatype’s largest and fastest-growing research and development hub globally. Speaking to the media, Sonatype’s Chief Product Development Officer Abhishek Chauhan said that they have employed 50 people and intend to house over 200 deep-tech engineers, product leaders, data scientists, and AI experts by next year.
The GCC was inaugurated by Special Chief Secretary for IT and Industries, IAS officer Sanjay Kumar, along with IT advisor to Telangana minister Sridhar Babu, Sai Krishna in the presence of Sonatype’s management.
The firm announced its intentions to advance innovation in software supply chain security driving advancements in AI/ML-based software security, cloud-native development, and open-source intelligence.
“Hyderabad has quickly become one of the fastest-growing hubs for Global Capability Centers, where leading companies are building and managing their most critical and innovation-driven work. By next year, Hyderabad will reach its first milestone of 500 GCCs, creating thousands of high-value technology jobs, reinforcing the city’s position as a global hub for talent and innovation,” Sanjay Kumar said at the inauguration of the GCC.
“India is leading a global technology transformation — not only as a hub for engineering excellence, but as a model for how nations can embrace AI responsibly and securely,” said Sonatype’s CEO Bhagwat Swaroop adding that Hyderabad has become a magnet for the world’s most innovative companies.