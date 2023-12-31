Telangana govt extends Rs 5 lakh accident insurance to gig workers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the extension of accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to gig and platform workers in a move to provide social security to the workers. Under this initiative, which is a part of the 'Rajiv Arogyasri' scheme, cab drivers, food delivery drivers, and autorickshaw drivers can avail of benefits.

A Government Order Ms 31 was issued on Saturday, December 30, extending the social security scheme to include gig and platform workers under the coverage provided by the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008 (Central Act No 33 of 2008). The scheme covering transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards, and working journalists will now benefit the workforce operating in the gig economy.