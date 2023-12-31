Telangana govt extends Rs 5 lakh accident insurance to gig workers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the extension of accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to gig and platform workers in a move to provide social security to the workers. Under this initiative, which is a part of the 'Rajiv Arogyasri' scheme, cab drivers, food delivery drivers, and autorickshaw drivers can avail of benefits.
A Government Order Ms 31 was issued on Saturday, December 30, extending the social security scheme to include gig and platform workers under the coverage provided by the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008 (Central Act No 33 of 2008). The scheme covering transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards, and working journalists will now benefit the workforce operating in the gig economy.
The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) thanked the government for issuing orders as promised.
On December 23, Revanth Reddy met several cab and autorickshaw drivers and food delivery agents in Hyderabad and assured that the state government would carefully study the existing policy for gig workers in Rajasthan and incorporate effective measures in the upcoming Telangana budget session. He also said that the government was planning to launch an application for gig platforms to ensure the protection of workers' rights.
He directed officials to extend financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a 23-year-old Rizwan, a Swiggy delivery agent who tragically lost his life after being chased by a dog and falling from the top of a building on January 14, this year.