Telangana govt allots 15,000 2BHK houses for families affected by Musi project

The Telangana government, on Wednesday, September 25, issued orders allotting approximately 15,000 double bedroom housing units for rehabilitation of the eligible economically poor families which will be displaced owing to the Musi Riverfront Development project.

“These families may be allotted 2BHK housing in GHMC area, subject to eligibility,” the GO (Government Order) No 754 by the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department read.

Following a field level enquiry of the Musi river and its buffer zones, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation’s (MRDCL) Managing Director Dana Kishore wrote the Congress-led state government. Kishore stated that 15,000 houses have been identified and in need of rehabilitation. Following the enquiry, the Telangana Housing Corporation asked the government to consider the MRDCL’s request.