Telangana govt allots 15,000 2BHK houses for families affected by Musi project

The Telangana government, on Wednesday, September 25, issued orders allotting approximately 15,000 double bedroom housing units for rehabilitation of the eligible economically poor families which will be displaced owing to the Musi Riverfront Development project.
“These families may be allotted 2BHK housing in GHMC area, subject to eligibility,” the GO (Government Order) No 754 by the Transport, Roads and Buildings Department read.
Following a field level enquiry of the Musi river and its buffer zones, the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation’s (MRDCL) Managing Director Dana Kishore wrote the Congress-led state government. Kishore stated that 15,000 houses have been identified and in need of rehabilitation. Following the enquiry, the Telangana Housing Corporation asked the government to consider the MRDCL’s request.
The Musi Riverfront Development Project is a brain child of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with a stated aim to beautify the city and prevent flooding. In March 2024, CM Revanth mentioned that the Musi riverfront development would be “taken up as a world-class project and as part of these efforts.”
The CM also visited London along with AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to study Thames riverfront development. In its maiden state budget, the Congress government proposed Rs 1500 crore for Musi development.