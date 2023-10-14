Telangana government reshuffles district collectors in line with ECI directives

The Telangana government has implemented the transfers of several IAS officers in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The newly appointed officers assumed their new positions on Friday, October 13, at 4 pm.

The government has designated replacements for four district collectors who were replaced by the ECI. Bharati Hollikeri, the Women and Child Welfare Development Commissioner, will now serve as the Rangareddy District Collector, while Gowtham Potru, the SERP CEO, has been assigned as the Medchal Malkajgiri Collector. Zendage Hanumant Kondiba, who held the position of Agriculture Special Commissioner, is now the Yadadri Bhongir Collector, and Ashish Sangwan, who previously served as CCLA Special Officer, has taken on the role of Nirmal Collector.

The newly appointed officers have taken over the responsibilities previously held by Pratima Singh, Abhishek Augustya,and Veera Reddy respectively.