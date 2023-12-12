Telangana government begins disbursing financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu

The Telangana government on Monday, December 11, began crediting the money in farmers’ bank accounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, upon direction by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

During a review meeting on agriculture at the Ambedkar State Secretariat, the CM asked officials to start the process of crediting the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu and stressed that no farmer should face any problem.

The three-hour-long meeting discussed the functioning of agriculture and allied departments and the implementation of welfare programmes for farmers. The Congress government decided to provide assistance under Rythu Bandhu, the scheme of the previous BRS government, as working out the modalities for Rythu Bharosa is going to take time.