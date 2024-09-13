Telangana gig workers write to Union govt over GST applicability concerns

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) on Wednesday, September 11, wrote a letter to the Union government expressing concerns over the applicability of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on platforms and services mediating mobility, ride-hail, and personal services.

In the letter addressed to Union ministry for corporate affairs, the Chairman of Central Board of Indirect taxes and customs and the Chief Commissioner of Hyderabad, the TGPWU argued that emphasis has to be laid on a clear understanding of business models within the platform economy and their intersection with the Code on Social Security (CoSS).