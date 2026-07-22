Telangana gig workers to hold statewide strike on July 22

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App-based cab drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers, delivery workers and other gig workers across Telangana are set to stage a statewide “breakdown flash strike” on Tuesday, July 22, demanding fair fares, implementation of welfare measures for gig workers, and government regulation of app-based transport services.

The strike has been called by the Telangana App-Based Drivers Forum (TADF), which warned that it would launch an indefinite strike after August 8 if the Telangana government and app-based platform companies fail to address its demands.

The protest comes amid growing discontent among gig workers, who say falling earnings, rising commissions charged by aggregator platforms, and delays in implementing welfare measures have made it increasingly difficult to sustain their livelihoods. They have also alleged that app companies continue to determine fares unilaterally, reducing drivers' incomes.

The protest call has received the backing of several trade unions, whose representatives met at the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) city office in Musheerabad and extended solidarity to the agitation. They announced support for both the one-day strike on July 22 and the proposed indefinite protest if the issues remain unresolved.

According to TADF, the strike will involve workers associated with platforms including Ola, Uber, Rapido, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, and Porter. Participants are expected to include app-based cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, goods transport drivers, delivery personnel and other gig workers.

The forum’s key demands include fixing a fair minimum base fare for app-based transport services, along with equitable per-kilometre and per-minute rates. It has also sought the immediate notification of the Gig and Platform Workers Rules and constitution of the Welfare Board. In addition, the forum has urged the Telangana government to implement minimum fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, instead of allowing aggregator companies to determine fares unilaterally.

Shaik Salauddin, founder president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), said gig workers had been left with no option but to protest, as neither the Telangana government nor platform companies had addressed their long-pending demands.

“We regret the inconvenience that the strike may cause to customers, but our fight is for fair fares, decent livelihoods, and justice for app-based drivers and delivery workers,” he said.

Representatives from CITU, BRTU, TRS, INTUC, and other organisations attended the meeting and pledged support to the agitation. The meeting concluded with an appeal to gig and platform workers across Telangana to participate in the statewide strike and prepare for an indefinite protest after August 8 if no action is taken on their demands.