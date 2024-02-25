Telangana: GHMC Dy Mayor Mothe Srilatha and husband join Congress party

In a setback to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), put an end to the rumours and joined the Congress party on Sunday, February 25, along with her husband Mothe Shobhan Reddy. The former Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders submitted their resignation on Saturday, February 24.

On Sunday, February 25, AICC Incharge Deepa Dasmunshi and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar welcomed the couple at Gandhi Bhavan. Speaking with the media, Mothe Shobhan Reddy said, “We have been with the BRS (earlier TRS) party since its formation. But we did not get justice.” He added that more BRS leaders want to join the Congress party.

Earlier, former GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan, his wife and Corporator Bonthu Sridevi, and former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin quit BRS and speculations surfaced that many BRS leaders will follow suit.

On February 16, Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Patnam Suneetha Reddy, wife of former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s father-in-law Kancharla Chandarsekhar Reddy and Banoth Ramana Naik also joined Congress. According to reports Patnam Mahender Reddy is also likely to join Congress and is expecting a Chevella Lok Sabha ticket.