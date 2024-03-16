Telangana: Former MP Jithender Reddy quits BJP and joins Congress

Criticising the decision to replace former BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay, he said, “ In Telangana state, Shri Bandi Sanjay garu continued the development work and ensured that the BJP reaches nooks and corners of our state. The party was steadily rising and the message of development was being conveyed to everyone. However, after the change in state leadership, the party has suffered severely as witnessed by the recently-concluded assembly elections, where the party should have won at least 25 seats but we managed to secure only 8 seats in the 119-member assembly of Telangana assembly.”

“Even in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, our party has given preference to outsiders who recently joined our party and do not share the same ethos as us. I have conveyed my reservations and apprehensions several times at the state and national level,” he said.

Speculations were rife that Jithender Reddy would shift his loyalties to the Congress after CM Revanth Reddy had met him at his residence on March 14.

After joining the Congress, Jithender Reddy was immediately appointed as the special representative and advisor of the Telangana government. Under this new role, Jithender enjoys the rank of a state Minister.