Telangana: Former CM KCR hospitalised after suffering hip injury

Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), reportedly suffered a hip injury and was hospitalised in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 7. His daughter and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha has stated that KCR is under medical care and would recover soon. At present, the former CM is availing treatment in Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.
KCR, who has moved to his farmhouse in Erravalli, Siddipet following his defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections, reportedly fell in the bathroom. He was admitted to the hospital at around 1 am.
The 69-year-old leader lost to the Congress party in the assembly elections on December 3.
“BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love,” (sic) Kavitha said on X (formerly Twitter).
KCR is a two-time Chief Minister. He became the first CM in 2014 after the state bifurcation where his party TRS (now BRS) won 63 seats. He retained the CM seat in 2018 after winning the elections with 88 seats. But in the recent elections he suffered a defeat. His party could win only 39 seats. KCR himself lost the election from Kamareddy constituency. He was defeated by BJP candidate Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. He however retained the Gajwel seat.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, December 8 to closely oversee KCR's health status and provide regular updates.