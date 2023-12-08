Telangana: Former CM KCR hospitalised after suffering hip injury

Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), reportedly suffered a hip injury and was hospitalised in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 7. His daughter and Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha has stated that KCR is under medical care and would recover soon. At present, the former CM is availing treatment in Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.

KCR, who has moved to his farmhouse in Erravalli, Siddipet following his defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections, reportedly fell in the bathroom. He was admitted to the hospital at around 1 am.

The 69-year-old leader lost to the Congress party in the assembly elections on December 3.

“BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love,” (sic) Kavitha said on X (formerly Twitter).