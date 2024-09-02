Telangana floods: Hyderabad IT companies asked to allow WFH for employees

The Hyderabad traffic police have issued a public advisory urging IT and ITES companies in the city to allow their employees to work from home on Monday, September 2. The advisory was issued due to continuous heavy rainfall and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"In view of continuous rainfall and the red alert issued by the IMD, I request all IT and ITES companies to encourage work from home on September 2 (Monday)," D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad, said in a statement posted on social media.

He said that this measure was to ensure the safety and well-being of employees by minimising the risks associated with commuting during adverse weather conditions. "The safety and well-being of employees are of utmost importance, and I believe that allowing them to work from home would minimise the risks associated with commuting during this weather. Additionally, this measure would also help reduce traffic congestion and ensure that emergency services are not hindered," he added.

In addition to this advisory, all primary and secondary schools in Hyderabad will remain closed on September 2 as a precautionary measure. The order applies to all schools under various managements, including government, aided, and private institutions.

“Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad District, all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (government, aided, and Private), are hereby declared a holiday on Monday, 02-09-2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children,” the District Collector said in a post on X.