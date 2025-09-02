Telangana floods damage crops over 2.36 lakh acres

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The recent heavy rains and floods in parts of Telangana damaged roads to a length of 1,023 kilometres and resulted in crop loss over 2.36 lakh acres. The officials informed the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, during a review meeting here on Monday, September 1.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to expedite the repairs of the damaged roads, buildings, breached ponds and water bodies and the reconstruction of the submerged electric substation. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he expressed anger at the officials for their neglect in utilising the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) funds as per the rules.

The officials briefed the CM that 257 streams and ponds were damaged. The CM enquired the authorities about the neglect of the Minor Irrigation Department and suggested that the damaged water bodies should be restored by utilising the funds from RRR, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchai Yojana and other centrally sponsored schemes.

State Agriculture department officials briefed the Chief Minister that the crop loss has occurred in 2.36 lakh acres in 82 mandals of the state. The officials were ordered to submit complete details within two days to bring to the centre’s attention the severity of the problem. State R&B, Panchayat Raj, Drinking Water Supply and Animal Husbandry departments were also ordered to prepare comprehensive reports and submit them within two days.

He enquired about the lack of assistance from the Union government despite heavy losses in the flood-affected Khammam and Warangal districts last year. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to submit a detailed report on the promises made by the Union government which were not fulfilled last year, pending the release of central funds, damages and the extent of losses incurred.

A team led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will submit the two reports to the Union Ministers in Delhi on September 4. The CM spoke to the Collectors of Kamareddy, Adilabad, Rajanna Siricilla, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts and enquired about the conditions after heavy rain. The officials were ordered to take up the relief works expeditiously and also release the relief materials immediately.

Reviewing the utilisation of the disaster funds, CM Revanth Reddy directed all departments to utilise the SDRF funds properly and submit utilisation certificates (UC) in a time-bound manner. The Chief Minister congratulated the SDRF forces for their quick response to disasters and for providing better services during the floods. The CM expressed satisfaction over the rescue of 217 people by the SDRF personnel who participated in 42 operations during the heavy rains.

The CM also instructed the State Director General of Fire and Disaster Response, Nagireddy, to provide better training and skills to the SDRF personnel. The Chief Secretary was also instructed to immediately deploy the required officers and staff to the Disaster Management Department.

CM Revanth Reddy observed that changing weather conditions posed a big risk of untimely heavy rains and floods in the future. The CM emphasised that the Collectors and SPs of all districts should be on alert and go to the fields during the disasters and monitor the relief measures. It was decided that Rs. 10 crore will be released to the collectors under the contingent fund for works in the districts which have been severely affected by the rains. Rs. 5 crore will be released to the collectors of the districts which suffered minor losses.