Telangana farmers’ protest demanding waiver of crop loans

The Telangana Congress government had promised a complete loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers as part of its ‘Warangal Rythu Declaration’, ahead of the Assembly elections. According to the declaration, which was announced by All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government vowed to waive off farmers’ loans of Rs 2 lakh per acre. However, after coming to power, the government split the waiver scheme into three installments, which irked the farmers in dismay. Despite the state government's claims of successfully completing the loan waiver in three phases and spending around Rs 17,900 crore, many farmers argued that they have not benefited from the scheme and that many of them are still struggling with the burden of debt.

Narsareddy, a farmer from Adilabad district, said, “I grow cotton and from this scheme, I’ve received only Rs 80,000 while my loan is Rs 1,30,000. The government hasn’t compensated the remaining Rs 50,000. How should we survive and how should we send our kids to school? When questioned, the bank officials say that they were following government orders and that it was out of their hands. This didn’t happen with the previous government, they did waive our loans as promised.”

Farmers say their protests are driven by frustration over unmet expectations. “In our village of 2,500 farmers, only six members got their loans waived, while the rest of us didn’t even get a penny,” said Shivakar Reddy, hailing from Talamadugu village in Adilabad district.