Telangana: Ex-Congress DCC president gets chairman post a day after joining BRS

A day after quitting as the District Congress Committee for Medchal-Malkajgiri and joining the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, ex-Congress leader Nandikanti Sridhar on Wednesday, October 5, was appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana State Most Backward Development Corporation (TSMBC).

The former Medchal-Malkajgiri District Congress Committee (DCC) president had resigned from the Congress after the party admitted Malkajgiri MLA and ex-BRS leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao into the party fold.

Hanumanth Rao had quit the BRS and joined the Congress last week after he was assured tickets both for him and his son Rohith Reddy in the forthcoming Assembly elections. The MLA was unhappy with BRS for ignoring his demand to give ticket to his son from the Medak constituency.