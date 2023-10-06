Telangana: Ex-Congress DCC president gets chairman post a day after joining BRS

A day after quitting as the District Congress Committee for Medchal-Malkajgiri and joining the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, ex-Congress leader Nandikanti Sridhar on Wednesday, October 5, was appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana State Most Backward Development Corporation (TSMBC).
The former Medchal-Malkajgiri District Congress Committee (DCC) president had resigned from the Congress after the party admitted Malkajgiri MLA and ex-BRS leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao into the party fold.
Hanumanth Rao had quit the BRS and joined the Congress last week after he was assured tickets both for him and his son Rohith Reddy in the forthcoming Assembly elections. The MLA was unhappy with BRS for ignoring his demand to give ticket to his son from the Medak constituency.
On Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) also appointed chairpersons to two corporations, accommodating sitting MLAs who were denied tickets.
Former Deputy CM and sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur Thatikonda Rajaiah, who has been accused of sexually harassing a BRS Sarpanch, has been appointed as Chairman of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi in the Agriculture & Co-operation Department. He was unhappy after the party decided to field Kadiam Srihari, also a former Deputy CM, from Station Ghanpur.
KCR also appointed Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy as Chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Yadagiri Reddy was unhappy over the party’s plans to drop him and field P. Rajeshwar Reddy.
The BRS had on August 21 announced candidates for 115 out of the 119 Assembly seats in the state. Candidates for the four remaining seats, including Jangaon, are yet to be announced. Of the 115 names, KCR himself will be contesting from two seats - Gajwel and Kamareddy.
KCR also appointed Uppala Venkatesh as Vice-Chairman of Mission Bhagiratha Corporation, in the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department. Venkatesh had joined BRS last month. Telangana is scheduled to go to the polls by the end of 2023.