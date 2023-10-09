Telangana Elections: ECI says voting on Nov 30 , results on Dec 3

The Telangana Assembly elections will be held on November 30 with results being announced on December 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, October 9, announced the polling schedule for the state along with that of Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, a total of 3.17 crore people are registered as voters. With this, the Model Code of Conduct will also come into effect until the date of polling. Last week, ECI officials visited the state to assess the poll preparedness.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), will be gearing up to win the election for a third time. In September 2018, KCR dissolved the state Assembly six months before its term ended, leading to the state elections in December of the same year. Otherwise, Telangana, like Andhra Pradesh, would have gone to polls in 2019 April-May along with the general elections.

It paid off well, as the ruling BRS won the Assembly elections with a thumping majority, bagging 88 out of 119 Assembly seats. The Congress, which allied with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other organisations, managed to win only 19 and two seats each. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won five seats in an alliance with the TDP in the 2014 state elections, retained only one seat, or the Goshamahal seat in 2018. The All Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majils-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained the seven seats in Hyderabad, primarily in the old city area, and has been winning since 2009.