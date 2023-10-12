Telangana elections: Caste and politics intersect in this race to power

Within the Congress, the Reddys still exert influence over key positions, despite some representation from BCs and Dalits. Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state and his call for unity may support the party, which is grappling with internal leadership disputes. Most of the BRS leaders who joined Congress are from the Reddy, Kamma, and Velama castes in Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts. BC leaders like Ponala Lakshmaiah, Madhu Yaski, Ponnam Prabhakar, and VH Hanumanthrao, among others, have spent considerable time in Delhi demanding more MLA seats and proper representation.

The Congress has struggled to employ social engineering in Telangana, unlike in Karnataka. The party should have taken proactive measures to attract Dalits, particularly from the Madiga castes, and leverage Mallikarjun Kharge's image in Telangana. Offering over 35-40 seats to BCs could alter the election narrative in Congress's favour, especially as BRS has only offered 23 seats to BCs.

The influence of Dr RS Praveen Kumar, a Dalit leader who initiated the Bahujan Chaitanya Yatra, has the potential to disrupt the plans of several political parties. He has pledged to allocate 70% of MLA seats to OBCs, which could further reshape the political landscape.

In contrast, the BJP is heavily relying on the support of the OBCs who constitute over 56% of the state's population. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman, as well as two of the party’s four Lok Sabha MPs from the state, belong to the Munnuru Kapu community, a numerically and socially influential OBC caste. Etela Rajendra, who resigned from KCR's cabinet and emerged victorious in the Huzurabad by-election on a BJP ticket, belongs to the numerically significant Mudiraj community. The RSS and affiliated organisations are diligently working at the grassroots level to mobilise various MBC and De-notified Tribes (DNT) around their specific issues and concerns.

Politics of reservations

In Telangana, KCR is advocating for an expansion of reservations that would encompass SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities. Back in 2017, he successfully passed a legislation aimed at increasing reservations for STs and minorities to 10% and 12% respectively, consequently elevating the total reserved seats to 62%. Although the Bill was forwarded to the Union government, it hasn't been put into action yet. Presently, the state designates 15% of reservations for SCs, 6% for STs, 25% for OBCs, and 4% for minorities. Notably, OBC reservations in local bodies have already been reduced from 33% to 23%.

Over the past few weeks, Rahul Gandhi has been vocal about caste census and the under-representation of Backward Castes, Dalits, and tribals in various domains. The Congress Working Committee is in favour of breaking the 50% ceiling on reservations. The Congress has also promised to conduct a nationwide caste census if voted to power. However, the issue of the caste census, which is significant for the BCs, is not receiving the same level of attention from Telangana Congress leaders who are currently preoccupied with ticket distribution.

The BJP, on the other hand, is taking a stance against reservations for minorities while pushing for an increase in reservations in other categories. During public gatherings in Hyderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah brought up the topic of increasing reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs in Telangana, but firmly opposed reservations based on religion, explicitly stating that minority reservations would have an impact on other social categories. It's important to highlight that any expansion of reservations in any of these categories that surpasses the 50% reservation cap could lead to legal challenges. As a result, the state is poised to face a significant legal test, and the intensity of the reservations debate is expected to be a critical factor in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Caste politics in Telangana, as in much of India, is a complex and dynamic arena where social identity and politics are deeply intertwined. The future of this political landscape hinges on the ability of various parties to navigate these complexities and meet the aspirations and needs of the diverse caste groups that define the state's electoral dynamics. As Telangana gears up for Assembly elections, the intensity of the reservations debate will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the state's political destiny.

G Kiran Kumar is a PhD research scholar in the Department of Political Science at the University of Hyderabad. He also serves as a Steering Committee member of the Global South Policy Process Research Network, which is affiliated to the International Public Policy Association. He is also the national president of the All India OBC Students Association.