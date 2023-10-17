Telangana elections 2023: Seizure of cash, gold, liquor crosses Rs 100 crore

The seizure of cash, gold, liquor, and other items in the run-up to the Telangana Assembly elections in November has crossed Rs 100 crore in value in just one week, officials said on Monday, October 16. The enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor, among others valued over Rs109 crore across the state since October 9 when the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the Assembly election.

The total cash seized by authorities rose to Rs 58.96 crore with seizure of Rs7.29 crore during the last 24 hours that ended at 9 am on October 16. The agencies have also seized 64.2 kg gold, 400 kg silver, and 42.203 carat diamonds all worth Rs 33.62 crore.

During the checking within state and on inter-state checkposts, police, excise and other departments have so far seized 44,093 litres of liquor worth over Rs.6.64 crore. They also seized 1,133 kg ganja and 0.3 litres weed oil, all valued Rs.2.97 crore. The enforcement agencies also seized 43,700 kg rice, 627 sarees and other items all worth Rs.6.89 crore