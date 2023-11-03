Telangana elections 2023: Filing of nominations begins

The process for general elections to Telangana Assembly was set in motion on Friday with the issue of gazette notifications. With this began the process of filing of nominations for November 30 elections to the 119-member Assembly. The Election Commission of India (ECI) published a notification fixing the programme for various stages of the election.

Returning Officers (ROs) in all the constituencies issued public notice in Form-1, specifying the details of names of Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) who will receive nominations and place for taking nominations that is the office of Returning Officer. Nominations will be received on all working days between 11 am and 3 pm till November 10 at the Returning Officer’s office in each of 119 constituencies.

The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 13. The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be November 15. Polling will be held on November 30 while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.