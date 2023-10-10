Telangana elections 2023: Congress to announce its candidates after Dasara

Responding to a question about Congress not announcing its candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections yet, the party’s state president Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 9, said that the announcement can be expected after the Dasara festival, which falls on October 24. Revanth said that not announcing the contestants was part of their “strategy.” He said that just because the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced their candidates list ahead of everyone else, they need not follow suit. The BRS party announced its list of 115 candidates to the 119-member Assembly in August.

“Politics will have strategies. And we are following those strategies. BRS has announced its candidates but has not revealed what welfare they will do for the people. We have announced our six guarantees to the people. Candidates are not our priority. The welfare we are going to offer to the people and the development which we are going to take up is our priority,” Revanth Reddy said.

While claiming that BRS was only interested in announcing their candidates and not their manifesto, he also took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that they neither had candidates nor a manifesto. “We have clearly told the people about our six guarantees. Those guarantees are our candidates,” he said. Meanwhile, the BRS has announced that it will unveil its manifesto on October 15.