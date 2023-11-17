Telangana elections 2018: How parties performed

In the 2018 Telangana elections, a joint opposition alliance of the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other smaller outfits against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS, now BRS) was unable to dislodge the incumbent TRS government. The TRS, headed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), had a resounding victory as it won 88 out of 119 Assembly seats. The Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in spite of an alliance, could win just 19 and two seats each.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-headed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained its seven seats, six of which fall in Hyderabad’s old city. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win just one seat – Goshamahal – which also partially falls in the old city areas of Hyderabad.

Overall, the TRS managed to get 47% of the total vote share, while the Congress secured about 28.4% of the vote share. However, the Congress managed to get about 35% of the vote share in the 99 seats it had contested with the TDP, which got about 30% of the votes in the 13 constituencies it contested.