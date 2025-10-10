Telangana Election Commission suspends notification for local body polls

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Hours after the Telangana High Court stayed a state government order (GO), providing 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local bodies, the State Election Commission suspended the election notification until further orders.

The State Election Commission (SEC), which had issued the notification on September 29 for elections to rural local bodies, said on Thursday night that notification for elections to Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Gram Panchayats is kept in abeyance until further notification.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini made the announcement after the High Court granted a stay on the GO relating to 42 per cent reservation and also on the notification for rural body polls.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin pronounced the interim order after two-day hearing on petitions challenging the Backward Class reservations.

The bench adjourned the hearing for six weeks. It directed the state government and State Election Commission to file comprehensive counter affidavits in four weeks. The court gave two weeks to the petitioners to file their response.

The State Election Commission had announced elections for rural local bodies in five phases. The process for accepting nominations for the first phase of polls was set in motion on Thursday.

As per the poll scheduled announced on September 29, elections to ZPTCs, MPTCs and Gram Panchayats were to be held in five phases in October-November.

Elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs were scheduled in two phases on October 23 and 27 while Gram Panchayats were to go to polls in three phases on October 31, November 4 and November 8.

More than 1.67 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in these elections.

The Telangana High Court had earlier directed the SEC to complete the election process on or before September 30.

The SEC had filed a petition with a prayer to grant an extension of 45 days.

The state government on September 26 issued a GO reserving 42 per cent seats and positions in local bodies for the Backward Classes.

The state government issued the GO as the two Bills passed by the Assembly on August 31 were still awaiting Governor's approval.

Telangana Municipalities (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025, and Telangana Panchayat Raj (Third Amendment) Bill, 2025, were passed to enhance Backward Class reservation in local bodies to 42 per cent by removing 50 per cent cap on the quota for all categories.

Earlier in March, the state Assembly had passed two Bills to enhance Backward Class reservations to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies.

However, the two Bills have not yet received President Murmu's approval.