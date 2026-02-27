Telangana Education Policy suggests law against caste, gender discrimination of students

The Telangana Education Commission has recommended some major reforms to the state government, including a three-language policy from Class 1, a push for cancelling NEET, scrapping EAPCET, merging intermediate education (class 11 and 12) with school education, gender education in secondary schools, and a legislation to prevent discrimination against students from marginalised communities and minority groups.

In its proposed Telangana Education Policy, submitted to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on February 26, the Commission also recommends allocating at least 18% of the state budget to the education sector, of which 5% should be allocated to higher education.

It also proposes increasing the pass percentage for intermediate (Classes 11 and 12) students from 35% to 40% to improve academic standards. The policy suggests increasing the minimum pass percentage to 50% across all undergraduate programmes “on the lines of international practice.”

School reforms

The Commission has proposed that Telangana Public Schools (TPS) offer high-quality, integrated education from pre-primary through Class 12 at a single institution. The TPS model is proposed as a flagship structural reform to provide high-quality, credible education in government schools.

Members of the Commission, including chairperson Akunuri Murali, briefed CM Revanth about the policy at their meeting.

At the meeting, CM Revanth also announced that Telangana Public Schools of this model would be opened as a pilot project in 100 constituencies across the state, outside Hyderabad, from the coming academic year. These schools will be equipped with sports grounds, transport facilities, and other high-quality infrastructure.

He also announced that from the coming academic year, students in all government schools will be provided breakfast along with milk, from Classes 1 to 12.

The Commission recommended English as the medium of instruction across all levels of education from nursery to postgraduate studies. It proposed a three-language policy, with English and Telugu taught from nursery to Class 10, and either Hindi or Urdu as an option from Class 1.

The policy said that Sanskrit is usually encouraged by private schools as students can score more marks. “There is no use of Sanskrit in the society as it is spoken by less than 20000 people in the whole country. Hence Sanskrit should be discouraged in general,” it said.

The Commission has suggested stricter regulation of private schools, particularly with regard to fees, noting that some schools were charging as much as Rs 16 lakh in annual fees.

During the meeting on February 26, the Telangana Private Schools Fee Regulatory Monitoring Commission submitted its report to CM Revanth, who instructed district collectors and district education officers to conduct a visit at the district level and submit a report on fees.

At the state level, a committee with a retired judge or retired chief secretary would take final decisions on fee structure, the Chief Minister’s Office announced. The CM also suggested that the draft should be kept in the public domain to seek the opinions of students' parents, intellectuals and social workers on the fee structure.