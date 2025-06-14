Telangana Education Commission mulls recommending scrapping of EAPCET

The Telangana Education Commission (TEC) is mulling over the possibility of recommending to the state government that intermediate examination marks be the basis for entry into Engineering, Agricultural and Pharmacy courses instead of the current system.

At a public hearing held on intermediate education in Hyderabad on Wednesday, June 11, the TEC Chairperson IAS officer Akunuri Murali, asked government teachers, students, parents and activists to share their inputs on scrapping the existing EAPCET exam. The question was posed after many parents and teachers raised concerns over the exorbitant prices coaching centers charge for EAPCET training.

“If corporatisation of the education system is a problem and parents are forced to spend a lot on training, what if we just revert back to using inter examinations as the basis instead of compelling students to write a separate entrance? Doesn’t that solve at least the problem to a certain extent?” Murali asked.