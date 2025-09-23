Telangana: DSP Nalini who resigned for statehood movement asks govt to clear her dues

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana government has assured medical and financial assistance to former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Domakonda Nalini, an officer who had resigned from her post in 2011 to participate in the Telangana statehood movement. Nalini, who after her resignation became a spiritual advisor with a focus on promoting Sanatana Dharma, came back into media focus after her post on Facebook outlining her failing health went viral.

In her post, Nalini discussed her struggle with rheumatoid arthritis, which she has been suffering from for over eight years now. Stating that her legs were injured during the Telangana agitation, Nalini spoke about how the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the ruling Congress government in Telangana have been withholding her service payments.

Nalini mentioned that she had also asked the Telangana government for a grant of Rs 2 crore to establish a Veda Education Centre, which was denied. “If I wasn’t a Hindu, I would have immediately been given a grant. When I enquired after my petition, I realised that it was in the garbage and I sent another petition again,” she said.