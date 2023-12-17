Telangana doubles ex-gratia for death in human-animal conflict

The Telangana government has doubled the compensation to Rs 10 lakh for loss of human life in human-animal conflicts. The ex-gratia to families whose members fall victim to human animal conflicts, has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

State Environment and Forests and Endowment Minister Konda Surekha signed an order in this regard after taking charge. Details, instructions and rules relating to this are to be issued soon. She also signed a file pertaining to bringing elephants for various festivals and events from other states into Telangana.

The Minister took charge in her chambers in the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, in the presence of her family, senior officials of the department.