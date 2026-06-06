Telangana doctors end statewide strike after minister assures transfer review

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The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) on Friday, June 5, withdrew its statewide protest against the ongoing transfer process after state health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha assured the association that appropriate steps would be taken to address its concerns. Doctors across the state had protested at major government hospitals, including Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, as well as district hospitals across the state.

Expressing confidence in the government's response, the association said all medical services, including outpatient (OP), inpatient, emergency and surgical care, would continue as usual across government hospitals from Saturday, June 6 onwards.

Earlier in the day, the TGGDA had staged protests across Telangana, alleging that the provisions of Government Order (GO) 38 issued were not being implemented in letter and spirit during the transfer exercise. The association had also announced a statewide bandh and suspension of OP services as part of its agitation.

What does GO 38 say?