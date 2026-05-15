Telangana DGP discusses downsizing of anti-Maoist force Greyhounds

With Maoist activities almost coming to an end in Telangana, Director General of Police C. V. Anand on Thursday discussed the downsizing and restructuring of Greyhounds, the elite anti-Maoist force of the state police.

Anand, who recently assumed office as the DGP, visited the Greyhounds headquarters on Thursday He conducted a comprehensive review meeting on various operational and administrative aspects of the elite anti-insurgency force.

The police also reviewed issues relating to the reduction in Greyhounds strength in view of the declining Maoist activities. He discussed how many personnel are essential to maintain minimum strength to tackle future crisis.

He informed officers that the proposal concerning 708 surrendered posts of Greyhounds is currently pending with the Government. He further stated that the notified repatriations would be carried out after receiving the necessary orders from the Government.

The DGP reviewed the operational activities carried out by Greyhounds and assessed their performance in dealing with anti-Maoist operations and other assigned duties. He also reviewed the existing training standards, curriculum, and training modules being imparted to personnel, emphasizing the need for continuous upgradation in line with evolving operational requirements.

During the review, the DGP instructed the Greyhounds leadership to further enhance operational efficiency and maintain a high level of combat readiness. DGP stressed the importance of conducting regular firing practice and ensuring rigorous training standards to keep the force mission-ready at all times.

The DGP appreciated the efforts and commitment of Greyhounds personnel and emphasized the need to maintain the force’s reputation as one of the country's premier anti-insurgency units through continued professionalism, discipline, and operational preparedness.

DGP, Greyhounds, Anil Kumar and others attended review meeting.

Meanwhile, the DGP also visited the Commando Training Centre of OCTOPUS at Ibrahimpatnam on Thursday and reviewed the functioning, training activities, and operational preparedness of the elite counter-terror force.

During the visit, the DGP inspected the Administration Block, Training Block, operational facilities, and newly developed infrastructure at the campus.

According to a release from the DGP office, he interacted with officers and commandos, reviewed the preparedness of the force to respond to any untoward terror-related incidents, and assessed the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams and training wing.

Dr. Anil Kumar, DGP Operations (OCTOPUS & Greyhounds), briefed the DGP on the regular activities of operational teams, periodic mock exercises being conducted at vulnerable installations and sensitive locations, counter-terror preparedness drills, and specialized training in handling advanced weapons and equipment during operations.

Addressing the officers and commandos, C.V. Anand emphasised the importance of conducting mock operations in diverse building structures and real-time scenarios to enhance operational effectiveness.

He stressed the need for maintaining the highest standards of physical fitness, alertness, sharpness, and round-the-clock readiness to effectively respond to counter-terror situations whenever required.

The DGP also reviewed the requirements for modern equipment and infrastructure enhancement aimed at strengthening the counter-terror teams to effectively handle all types of crisis situations. He further advised the force to plan and strengthen operational strategies for existing airports as well as upcoming airport facilities.